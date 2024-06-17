55%of SNU Hospital professors start indefinite suspension from today. June. 17, 2024 07:53. by 조유라, 여근호 jyr0101@donga.com.

Starting Monday, professors at four hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University College of Medicine—including Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Boramae Hospital, and Seoul National University Hospital Gangnam Center—will begin an indefinite leave of absence. The professors' group announced that as of Sunday, 54.7% of its members expressed their intention to participate in the walkout. In response, the government has started to apply pressure by mentioning potential "claims for compensation."



On Sunday, the Emergency Response Committee of the Faculty Council of Seoul National University Medical School and Hospital confirmed, "As a result of a survey of 967 professors, 529 (54.7%) announced their intention to participate in the hiatus by taking temporary or reduced outpatient leave or postponing regular surgery, procedures, and examination schedules."



"The operating room utilization rate of the three hospitals is expected to drop to 33.5%, approximately half of the current 62.7%,” the committee said. “About one-third of the rate before the departure of residents (interns and residents) in February of this year."



On this day, Prime Minister Han Deok-soo presided over the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting and expressed deep regret that the medical community is not reversing its decision to proceed with the mass suspension. He clarified that the government cannot accept the emergency committee's condition for withdrawing the suspension, which is canceling the administrative order for medical residents. Furthermore, the government pressured the medical school professors, saying, "If the hospital suffers damage due to a prolonged mass shutdown, we will consider filing claims for compensation against the professors who participated in the shutdown." Additionally, three hospitals affiliated with Yonsei University College of Medicine, including Severance Hospital, announced an indefinite closure starting April 27. Amidst Severance Hospital and two other hospitals affiliated with Yonsei University College of Medicine announcing an indefinite closure policy starting from April 27, the government is taking steps to prevent the spread as discussions on indefinite closure have also begun at institutions like Samsung Seoul Hospital under Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine.



Meanwhile, the emergency committee of the Seoul National University Faculty Association decided to take a break, saying, "We will maintain treatment for patients with severe, emergency, and rare diseases." However, in reality, text messages to reschedule treatment appointments were also sent to patients with stage four cancer, causing controversy



