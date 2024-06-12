[UIPM] Korea wins men’s and women’s relay competition. June. 12, 2024 08:24. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Korea has made history by winning the men's and women's relay competitions for the first time at the International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM) World Championships. This momentous achievement fills us with pride and excitement.



Jeon Ung-tae, 29, and Seo Chang-wan, 27, showcased their exceptional skills in fencing, swimming, horseback riding, and laser running (shooting + track and field) in the men's relay at the UIPM 2024 World Championships. Their total score of 1,466 points surpassed Ukraine (1,442 points, second place) and France (1,427 points, third place), securing Korea’s first victory in the world championship men's relay since 2022.



In the women's relay, in which Kim Seon-woo, 28, and Seong Seung-min, 21, participated, Korea recorded a total of 1,321 points, beating Egypt (1,282 points, second place) and Guatemala (1,271 points, third place), winning a gold medal for the first time. Until then, Korea’s highest performance had been winning bronze medals in the women's relay in 2019 and 2022.



“I am happy with the good results in the men’s relay and would like to congratulate the women’s team victory,” said Jeon. “I am happy to win the first women’s gold medal at the World Championships. I want to advance to the finals in the individual competition with my colleagues,” said Kim Seon-woo. The competition will continue with the men's and women's individual events until June 15, followed by mixed relays on the final day on June 16.



