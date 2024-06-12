Education minister accused of 'coercive mobilization by the government’. June. 12, 2024 08:23. .

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Joo-ho recently convened a meeting with presidents and vice-presidents of eight universities in Seoul with medical schools, promising financial support in exchange for their participation in the Medical School Presidents' Council. This council, formed by presidents of 32 local universities with increasing medical school enrollments, aims to discuss educational measures. During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Lee implied that while the number of medical schools in Seoul hasn't increased, financial support would be provided to improve the educational environment, pressuring these institutions to join the council.



Lee's intention was likely to garner unified support from medical school presidents nationwide for the government's forthcoming measures on returning medical students and enhancing medical education. However, involving presidents of universities not affected by the medical school expansion in discussions about these pressing issues appears to be an attempt to create a facade of widespread support. In April, it was revealed that the government had initially requested national universities to propose a voluntary reduction in medical school enrollments, leading to accusations of a “government-controlled proposal.” It is surprising to see a government that champions deregulation and intellectual freedom using financial incentives to coerce university leaders, the intellectual pillars of society, to align with its objectives.



The urgency of reinstating medical students to normalize medical education is undeniable. Without action, next year's medical school freshmen will have to share classes with over 7,000 students. However, coercive measures by the government are unlikely to resonate with today's students. The protests from medical students stem from the unilateral approach to increasing enrollments. The lack of adequate professors and training facilities has led to a consensus that any increase in student numbers should be gradual. Ignoring these valid concerns and pressuring presidents to prevent students from taking leaves of absence is unlikely to succeed.



From the presidents' perspective, both residents and medical students are their students. Ignoring these educational nuances and asking presidents to pressure students on the government's behalf will likely exacerbate internal conflicts rather than resolve the situation. Professors at Seoul National University's medical school and hospital have announced an indefinite hiatus starting next Monday, and the Korean Medical Association has declared a mass hiatus and rally next Tuesday. They seem indifferent to criticisms of “collective selfishness that ignores patients.” The only way to resolve the medical crisis affecting patients is to rebuild trust between medical doctors and the government through rational persuasion rather than coercive pressure.



한국어