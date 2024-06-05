Jogye Order hosts Zen meditation event in Seoul. June. 05, 2024 08:03. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

On Friday, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism organized a Zen meditation event at Jingwan Temple in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul. This event was a prelude to the upcoming International Zen Meditation Event in September in Seoul. Targeted at journalists and reporters, the event showcased various meditation practices, including walking meditation (led by Monk Junhan), compassion meditation (led by Monk Hyejoo), and Ganhwaseon meditation (led by Monk Geumgang).



Meditation is often perceived as a practice requiring quiet sitting with closed eyes to calm the mind. However, various methods can be applied in different situations. "We can practice meditation not only while walking but also in every aspect of our lives," Monk Junhan explained.



"Clear your mind of all thoughts, including daily tasks and worries," Monk Junhan instructed. "Just focus on walking. Do not try to see or hear the flowing water and birds; simply acknowledge them as they are."



Although initially challenging, focusing solely on walking and avoiding other thoughts brought a sense of freshness, distinct from a typical stroll. “During a typical walk, you might think you’re relaxing, but your mind is probably preoccupied with work, relationships, or even the song you were listening to,” added Monk Junhan.



Monk Hyejoo's compassion meditation, which encouraged focusing on love and hospitality, was particularly unique. "Think of a time when you felt warmth from someone,” he said. “If a memory comes to mind, make it more vivid and specific by recalling their words and actions.”



Monk Jinwoo, the managing monk of the event, highlighted that modern societal issues like mental anguish and suicide cannot be resolved if one practices self-control and personal tidiness. “In September, at the International Zen Meditation Event, the Jogye Order will introduce several easy-to-do Zen meditation programs for the general public,” the monk said.



