Ukraine war and nuclear threat. June. 04, 2024

The war in Ukraine is reaching a dramatic turning point. First, as U.S. military support is delayed, Ukrainian troops are being pushed out of the front lines. The Russian military is using this opportunity to deplete the Ukrainian military's troops, industry, and logistics support facilities through artillery and air strikes, and is proceeding with an offensive. Second, as rumors of a crisis in Ukraine arose, Western European countries came forward with the idea of sending troops and allowing strikes on Russian territory. The United States is also belatedly joining in. Russia then responded with the theory of using tactical nuclear weapons.



Ukraine has indeed suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. Some people assume that Ukraine is now running out of energy. However, strangely, the Russian army's advance was also slow. Learning from the mistakes of the past two years, it may be possible not to use the troops unreasonably, but to gather strength, strike short and hard, rest, concentrate more, and prepare for the second offensive more boldly.



As Russia went on the offensive, Putin immediately visited China. This is evidence that he was putting considerable anticipation and effort into the May offensive. China showed its most decisive action yet, the Taiwan Strait blockade exercise. North Korea is using waste balloons and GPS interference against us. Although China and North Korea's actions appear for different reasons on the surface, they are beneficial to Russia. It brings fears of nuclear war and World War III to Western Europe and the world, and the United States. It raises concerns about overload. These two concerns are the main reasons why the West has limited its support to Ukraine to defense and provided only sporadic support.



Despite Putin's efforts on many fronts, the West is responding more strongly than ever. This may be because Ukraine is so dangerous, but one may think this whole phenomenon could be evidence that the Russian military's ability to wage war has been seriously exhausted. If the Russian military fails to show groundbreaking results in June, that will prove such a point.



