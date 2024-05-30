Nodeul Island to be renovated by Thomas Heatherwick. May. 30, 2024 07:40. by 전혜진 기자 sunrise@donga.com.

Nodeul Island in the Han River will be renovated to resemble Korea’s mountains. On Wednesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that Thomas Heatherwick’s design, “Soundscape,” was selected for the project. Heatherwick, a renowned British designer and architect, is known for New York City’s “The Vessel” and Google's Bay View campus in Silicon Valley.



The “Soundscape” design was praised for its thoughtful representation of Nodeul Island. It preserves many existing buildings and uses curved stainless steel to mimic the shapes of Korea’s mountains. In his public presentation, Heatherwick showcased dramatic features, including a “skywalk canopy” inspired by natural sounds and live music patterns.



Heatherwick was awarded the contract in July, with construction set to begin in February next year. Initial phases will include basic and conceptual designs, and by the end of the year, a "pop-up wall," water art stages, and an ecological garden will be constructed. Aerial and ground-level walkways and life gardens are expected to be completed by 2027.



Seoul plans to transform Nodeul Island into a vibrant cultural and artistic hub. From April to October, the island will come alive with the “Culture Flows: Island of Art, Nodeul” event, featuring 40 performances across various genres. The Grass Yard, designed to resemble a camping site, will host “Nodeul Culture Camping,” a unique experience offering movies and performances. For more information and detailed schedules, visit the Nodeul Island website.



