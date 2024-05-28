LGE reclaims the Champs-Élysées for the citizens. May. 28, 2024 08:03. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Paris’s iconic Champs-Élysées was transformed on Sunday into a giant picnic ground with an expansive tablecloth. Once a symbol of French culture and art, the Champs-Élysées is dominated by luxury stores and throngs of tourists. This event, however, returned the avenue to the Parisians.



A massive checkered carpet made of recycled fabric, stretching approximately 216 meters long and 20 meters wide, was laid out from the Arc de Triomphe toward Place de la Concorde. Around 4,000 citizens gathered to enjoy complimentary sandwiches and drinks. They were treated to signature dishes from eight renowned restaurants on the Champs-Élysées, including 'Fouquet's,' famously frequented by chanson singer Edith Piaf, and the macaron shop 'Ladurée.' As they picnicked, attendees also explored the MoodUp refrigerators displayed throughout the area.



LG Electronics organized this large-scale event to coincide with the local launch of their MoodUp InstaView refrigerator. The city of Paris and the Champs-Élysées Merchants Association regularly close the avenue to traffic one Sunday each month to host various events. This day, they featured LG Electronics’ promotional activities.



The MoodUp InstaView refrigerator, which LG Electronics has introduced in France following launches in Spain, Germany, and Italy, features LED door panels capable of displaying up to 170,000 color combinations. "The LG MoodUp refrigerator is an innovative product that breaks the stereotypes of design and color,” said Lee Cheon-guk, head of LG Electronics Europe. “We will continue to host distinctive events in Europe and other global markets."



