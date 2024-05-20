Lee Jung-hoo ends season for shoulder surgery. May. 20, 2024 07:52. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

After colliding with the fence with his left shoulder while defending the outfield in a home game last Monday, Lee Jung-hoo underwent an MRI scan and was diagnosed with 'structural damage' in the shoulder. According to The Athletic, a sports journalism website, the Giants and Lee discussed whether he might attempt to rehab his shoulder, return to play a portion of the season, and delay surgery until October, the end of the season. However, they decided that going straight to the operating table would be more beneficial for his future career.



Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said, “Lee will undergo that surgery in the next couple of weeks. Considering his young age and surgery history, we thought it's best for him to get surgery and rehab as early as possible.” He added, “We’re expecting a full recovery, and he’s going to work hard and come back strong in 2025.” Mr. Zaidi is the one who led the effort to scout Lee into his club by visiting Gocheok Sky Dome, the home ballpark of Lee’s KBO club Kiwoom Heroes, last year.



“I had a similar procedure in Korea in 2018 and fully recovered to play well. It's not a serious surgery. I will rehabilitate with strong mental strength and return healthy,” Lee said. “I can't take back what happened, so I will only think about what I have to do. I'll do my best going forward, but if I'm in a similar situation to when I was injured, I'll make a safer choice.”



Lee, who signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the San Francisco Giants before this season, was batting .262 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and two stolen bases in 37 games before his injury.



