Rep. Woo Won-shik elected as National Assembly speaker. May. 17, 2024

In a notable turn of events, Rep. Woo Won-shik of the Democratic Party of Korea has secured the speakership for the first half of the 22nd National Assembly, defying earlier expectations centered around former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae. Choo, who had garnered public support from Rep. Lee Jae-myung and many fervent Democratic Party backers, appeared poised for victory. However, internal dynamics within the party, notably members leaning towards 'vetoing' Choo, shifted the outcome unexpectedly.



The 22nd National Assembly electees' congress, held on Thursday at the National Assembly building, saw Woo elected with a majority of votes. Of the 171 elected lawmakers, 169 participated in the vote. While the Democratic Party kept the specific vote tally undisclosed, reports suggest the margin of victory was in a single digit.



Lawmakers' reservations towards Choo, who was advocating for a 'strong speaker,' played a pivotal role in this outcome. Concerns grew, especially among mid-level lawmakers, regarding the perceived dominance of the pro-Lee Jae-myung faction and its potential impact on the party's internal balance.



Following the contest results, Lee Jae-myung, who had returned from a holiday, briefly commented, acknowledging the electee's judgment. "I think it's the judgment of the electees, so it's the party's judgment," Lee remarked, adding, "I believe any of the candidates will serve effectively as the speaker and uphold the will of the people."



