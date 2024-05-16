Lee Jung-hoo to undergo examination by Dr. ElAttrache. May. 16, 2024 08:26. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The San Francisco Giants announced on Wednesday that Lee Jung-hoo's shoulder MRI revealed "structural damage," and he will travel to Los Angeles for examination by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.



Dr. ElAttrache is the same surgeon who performed shoulder and elbow surgery on Ryu Hyun-jin. Shohei Ohtani also underwent elbow surgery with him last year. The Mercury News, a local San Francisco media outlet, cautioned that "consultations with renowned surgeons often lead to the recommendation for surgery." Lee Jung-hoo previously underwent surgery on his left shoulder in November 2018 while playing for Nexen (now Kiwoom) in the KBO league.



Lee was diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder after slamming into the outfield fence while fielding in the first inning of a home game against Cincinnati on Monday. Giants manager Bob Melvin stated before the game the following day that "it doesn't appear he'll require surgery," but Lee will undergo further tests. Lee was seen in good spirits, mingling with his teammates on the field on Wednesday when the Giants lost 2-10 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.



"Structural damage indicates potential compromise of the labrum (which stabilizes the upper arm bone against the shoulder blade) as well as the bone," explains Dr. Nirav Pandya, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at the University of California San Francisco. "Depending on the extent of the labral and bone damage, recurrent dislocations may occur," he noted. "If surgery is needed, recovery typically takes four to six months. Without surgery, returning to activity can be expected within four to six weeks."



