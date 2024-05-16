Celebrating Buddha Day with Buddhist teachings. May. 16, 2024 08:26. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

Events celebrating Buddha Day were held at temples across the country, including the Jogyesa Temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in Jongno-gu, Seoul. This year’s celebration motto selected by the Buddha’s Birthday Celebration Committee, in which Buddhist denominations participate, is ‘Peace of Mind, Happy World.’



“Buddha encouraged us to address confrontation and conflict with harmony, control greed and ignorance with purity, and practice paramita for the happiness of all living beings,” said Ven. Seongpa Jongjeong at the Jogyesa Temple. “Recognizing and utilizing the virtues of wisdom and virtue that you possess you can live a rich, smooth, and happy life.”



The ceremony was attended by approximately 10,000 guests, including major figures from the Buddhist leader community, including Buddhist monks from the religious sect, Ven. Jinwoo, head of general affairs, and Ven. Jugyeong, chairman of the Central Order, as well as leaders from other religions, political figures such as President Yoon Suk Yeol, Minister Yoo In-chon of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, diplomatic envoys to Korea, and religious followers.



