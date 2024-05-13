Lee Jae-Sung scores season's 6th goal against Dortmund. May. 13, 2024 07:48. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Lee Jae-sung of Mainz 05 led his team out of the relegation zone by leading his team to a win with a multi-goal performance.



Lee scored back-to-back goals in the 19th and 23rd minutes in the first half of Mainz's German Bundesliga home match against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday to lead the team to a 3-0 victory. It was Lee's second multi-goal game of the season, following his goals in the match against Darmstadt 1898 on April 6, and his sixth in the league.



“I'm thrilled to score goals as a team rather than as an individual. We need to focus on the next game,” Lee said after the match. The Bundesliga said on its website that Mainz defeated Dortmund thanks to Lee's brilliant performance. Lee will try to score his seventh goal in the season finale against Wolfsburg on May 18 to tie his record for goals in a single season in the league.



Mainz, who are racing to escape from possible relegation, increased their points tally to 32 (six wins, 14 draws, and 13 losses) and moved up one place to 15th overall. They swapped places with Union Berlin (30 points), who lost 2-3 to Cologne the previous day. In the 18-team Bundesliga, the 17th and 18th-place teams are relegated to the second division next season. The 16th-place team must play and win a relegation playoff against the third-place team in the secondary division to stay in the primary division. Mainz and Berlin have yet to play one match each this season. Mainz has a 12-goal lead over Berlin on goal difference, so a draw in the season's final game is enough to keep them in the top flight.



한국어