Lee Jung-hoo's three hits end Giants' 4-game losing streak. May. 09, 2024 07:59. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants achieved a milestone in his Major League Baseball (MLB) career by recording three hits in a single game for the first time since his debut.



On Wednesday, Lee played as the leadoff hitter and center fielder in the 2024 MLB game against Colorado. He scored 3-for-5 with one run, marking his second consecutive multi-hit game, following his 2-for-4 performance against the Philadelphia Phillies the previous day. Lee extended his hitting streak to five games, raising his season batting average from .252 to .264 with 37 hits in 140 at-bats.



In his first at-bat of the game during the opening inning, Lee aggressively swung at opposing starting pitcher Dakota Hudson's sinker, resulting in a right-handed hit. The subsequent two hits were infield hits, showcasing his quick reflexes and footwork. Despite retiring after striking out in the third inning, Lee made a missed swing connect in the fourth inning, sending the ball rolling in front of the third baseman with one out and runners on first and second base while leading 1-0. With sheer determination, he sprinted towards first base, reaching the base before the ball, displaying exceptional speed and effort, even losing his helmet.



San Francisco capitalized on Lee’s hit to load the bases with one out, seizing a 2-0 lead when a third-base runner scored on Thairo Estrada's infield grounder. Lee contributed with two RBIs as he safely reached home, followed by a timely hit from the subsequent batter, LaMonte Wade Jr., extending the lead to 4-0.



한국어