Record-high temperatures in April averaging 14.9 degrees Celsius. May. 08, 2024 07:45. by Ae-Jin Ju jaj@donga.com.

Korea’s average temperature across the nation in April this year was 14.9 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature observed for April based on meteorological data since 1973.



On Tuesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced ‘April 2024 climate characteristics’. This year's national average temperature was 2.8 degrees higher than normal, exceeding the previous record high of 14.7 degrees Celsius in April 1998. The average highest temperature nationwide in April this year was 21.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since observations were made.



The weather agency explained that the polar vortex could not travel down to the Korean Peninsula, with warm air from the south impacting the Korean Peninsula instead, causing the temperature to rise. “The polar vortex from higher latitudes was trapped around the North Pole, weakening Siberia's cold continental high pressure,” explained the KMA. “Korea was also affected by traveling anticyclones, causing higher temperatures.” While migratory anticyclones were passing through Korea, the weather grew clear and hot, with warm winds blowing from the south, raising temperatures.



As warm winds from the south flowed along the edge of a high-pressure area that developed in the east of Korea, an untimely heat wave occurred, raising daytime temperatures in the metropolitan area and Gangwon region to around 30 degrees Celsius on April 14. On April 27 and 28, temperatures rose significantly nationwide as migratory anticyclones passed through Korea. As a result, Cheolwon of Gangwon (29.9 degrees) province on April 14 and Goheung of South Jeolla Province (28.3 degrees) on the April 27 broke record temperatures in April. Seoul also showed the third-highest April temperature on record, rising to 29.4 degrees on April 14.



