The 'luxury bag investigation' should be thoroughly done. May. 06, 2024 07:41. .

Recently, Prosecutor General Lee One-seok ordered a special investigation team to expedite a probe into a 'luxury bag' worth 3 million won, which First Lady Kim Keon Hee received in September 2022, shortly after Yoon's inauguration. It has been six months since Mrs. Kim received the gift from Korean-American Choi Jae-yeong, who filmed the situation with a hidden camera and posted the video on YouTube, and five months since she was accused by a YouTuber.



Under the Solicitation and Graft Act, the spouse of a public official is strictly prohibited from accepting anything of value in connection with the official's duties that exceeds 1 million won once or 3 million won annually. The gift in question must be directly related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's job. Even if it were, Mrs. Kim would not face legal consequences due to the absence of a penalty clause for spouses. However, if President Yoon, as a public official, was aware of Mrs. Kim's acceptance of gifts and failed to report it, he could face severe penalties, including up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won. While the president cannot be prosecuted for these charges, he can be subject to investigation.



It's impossible to determine from the video released by Choi whether the gift was 'job-related' or if 'the president was aware of it.' However, regardless of whether it is punishable, the video depicting the president's wife receiving a luxury bag has shocked the public. However, in principle, an investigation begins after assessing whether the act is punishable. Yet, if allegations against the president and those around him are based on known facts, it seems fairer to start an investigation first and determine if punishment is possible, considering the power dynamic between the president and prosecutors.



