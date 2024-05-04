Indonesian soccer team to make its final bid for Paris Olympics. May. 04, 2024 07:29. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Indonesian soccer, under the guidance of Manager Shin Tae-yong, fell short of securing a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics. The team will now make its final bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics through the intercontinental playoffs.



In the third-place match of the U-23 Asian Cup against Iraq held in Doha, Qatar on Friday, Indonesia suffered a 1-2 defeat. Despite taking the lead with the first goal in the 19th minute of the first half, Indonesia conceded an equalizer eight minutes later. The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time, but Iraq scored a decisive goal in the 6th minute of extra time, securing victory.



“I will prioritize recuperation for the team over the next two or three days,” Manager Shin remarked after the match. “I will capitalize on the remaining opportunities to help Indonesia advance to the Olympic finals.” Sixteen countries participated in the tournament, which also served as the Asian qualifier for the Paris Olympics. The top three teams earned direct tickets to the Paris Olympics, while the fourth-place team, Indonesia, now faces an intercontinental playoff against Guinea from Africa. To secure a spot in the Paris Olympics, Indonesia must triumph in the playoff against Guinea on the 9th. This marks Indonesia’s endeavor to participate in the Olympics for the first time in 68 years since the 1956 Melbourne Games.



Iraq's victory secured its place in the Olympic finals for the first time in eight years since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.



