Festivals to be held across Seoul in May. May. 02, 2024 08:01. by 이소정기자 sojee@donga.com.

A series of festivals and events designed for families will take place throughout Seoul in honor of the month of family,



Kicking off on Thursday, the "I Am Flowers" program invites participants to create famous paintings using flowers while exploring the ecology of insects and flowers at the Children’s Forest Experience Center in World Cup Park, Mapo-gu. Additionally, visitors can admire around 30 children's drawings depicting imaginary gardens.



On Friday, Seoul hosts its renowned nighttime cultural extravaganza, the "Seoul Culture Night – Children’s Day Special Event." This special event unfolds across nine locations, including four museums such as the Seoul Museum of History, Hanseong Baekje Museum, Seoul Crafts Museum, and Seoul Korean Folk Museum, along with other sites such as the Seoul Museum of Art, Seoul Library, Namsangol Hanok Village, Unhyeongung Palace, and the Story of King Sejong's Admiral.



During the holiday period, the Seoul Circus Festival, the country's premier professional circus event, takes place on Nodeul Island from Saturday through Monday. Meanwhile, "Book Reading Plaza" in Jung-gu transforms into a captivating fairytale village, offering children various attractions, including a costume experience zone, a cappella performances, and creative fairy tale plays.



On Saturday, families can enjoy Comrade Gil's Big Dipper shadow play at the outdoor stage of the Cultural Reserve Base in Mapo-gu. Before the performance begins, children will have the opportunity to experience shadow play for 30 minutes. Additionally, until May 18, Seoul Forest in Seongdong-gu will host the "2024 Spring Seoul Forest Festival," offering citizens a cultural retreat in the heart of the park.



For young visitors, the Seoul Youth Cultural Exchange Center presents the "Unknown, Encounter with the World, Global Blue Marble in Children's Grand Park" event on Sunday at the Four Seasons Garden in Children's Grand Park, Gwangjin-gu. This event offers a chance to experience the cultures of 20 countries worldwide, accompanied by musical performances featuring West African traditional music, Brazilian capoeira, and Korean lion mask performances.



한국어