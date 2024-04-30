The meeting between Yoon and Lee ends empty-handed. April. 30, 2024 07:49. .

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung had their first meeting on Monday on the second floor of the Yongsan presidential office. This marked the first encounter between the two leaders in 720 days since Yoon's administration took office. Despite engaging in discussions for over two hours, they departed without reaching a consensus, their differences on several key issues remaining unresolved. The only point of agreement was the inevitability of expanding medical school slots, with both committing to further meetings in the future. Anticipation was high regarding whether this meeting, occurring two years into Yoon's presidency, would alter the trajectory of national policy. However, the Monday discussions did not indicate any shift in the president's stance.



The meeting, which concluded without reaching an agreement, underscored the divergent stances held on numerous agenda items, based on announcements from the Presidential office and the Democratic Party. The president, having confirmed the public sentiment towards him in the general election, called Lee first to propose a meeting, but looking at the result of yesterday's talks, it's hard to understand why he even wanted to meet. Lee rebuffed President Yoon's proposal to establish a consultative body involving the ruling and opposition parties and the government, suggesting instead the utilization of the existing parliamentary discussion framework. Conversely, President Yoon dismissed Lee's suggestion of providing cash support to all Korean citizens, citing concerns regarding inflation, interest rates, and national finances. He emphasized the prioritization of assistance to those in need, noting the government's existing support for small business owners. Regarding the potential for policy changes following the general election, the Democratic Party expressed disappointment, stating, "We do not foresee the possibility of significant shifts, which is regrettable."



Focusing the first meeting agenda on economic issues concerning people's livelihoods was a good decision, considering the people's tight daily lives. However, contrary to the intended outcome, the lack of substantial agreement has heightened public anxiety about the future state of affairs.



Discussions for unlocking deadlock politics also revealed opposing views. Lee asserted that a special prosecutor investigation was inevitable regarding suspicions of external pressure in the investigation of Private First Class Chae, to which Yoon replied, “It's a matter to be judged after the conclusion of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.” A similar impasse was encountered concerning the Grain Management Act and three broadcasting bills, which the Democratic Party pushed through last year but were overturned by the presidential veto. Lee urged the president to “refrain from vetoing the bill when the Democratic Party reintroduces it.” Still, Yoon's response, stating that “nothing has changed in terms of preventing budget waste and the spread of political disputes,” did not advance the discussion.



The two men agreed to meet again, but no specific timeframe was promised, which diminishes the significance of the Monday meeting in terms of opening up communication between the ruling and opposition parties. Further discussions are imperative for the president, who will have to navigate the National Assembly where the opposition party now holds the majority for the remaining three years of his term amid extreme political confrontation. Nevertheless, the failure to establish a concrete timetable for a second round of talks suggests that the divide between the two sides may be wider than their briefings indicated.



