Kim Ha-seong hits 40th MLB home run. April. 27, 2024 07:49.

San Diego Padres' Kim Ha-seong hit his 40th career home run in Major League Baseball (MLB) during an away game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Batting fifth and playing shortstop, Kim launched a sinker from pitcher Dakota Hudson over the left field wall in the third inning with one out and a runner on first, giving his team a 2-1 lead. This was his fourth home run of the season.



With this home run, Kim tied with Choi Hee-seop, a former Major Leaguer and current KIA minor league hitting coach, for fourth place on the total home runs by Korean Major Leaguers. Choo Shin-soo (SSG Landers) holds the record with 218 home runs, followed by Choi Ji-man (New York Mets) with 67, and Kang Jung-ho, who retired after playing for Pittsburgh, with 46.



In his MLB debut season in 2021, Kim hit eight home runs, followed by 11 in 2022, and 17 in 2023. Despite stealing 38 bases last year, he fell just three homers short of the 20-home run and 20-steal mark. Kim is again aiming for the 20-20 club this season and has already notched seven stolen bases.



In the game, while leading 9-4, San Diego gave up six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and suffered a 10-9 comeback defeat.



