Inter Milan secures 20th Serie A title, surpassing AC Milan. April. 24, 2024 08:04. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Inter Milan clinched their 20th Serie A title after defeating local rival AC Milan 2-1 in a thrilling match of the 2023-2024 season on Tuesday. With 27 wins, five draws, and just one loss, Inter Milan secured the championship with 86 points, five games before the season's end. The victory solidifies Inter Milan's dominance over their rivals, as second-place AC Milan, trailing by 17 points with 69 points, cannot surpass them even with five remaining games. The term "Scudetto," meaning 'small shield' in Italian, symbolizes the league title, and only the previous season's winner wears a small shield patch on their uniforms, representing the colors of the Italian flag.



This win marks Inter Milan's 20th Serie A title, with their last triumph occurring three years prior in the 2020-2021 season. Surpassing their rival AC Milan, Inter now holds the second-highest number of Serie A wins. Juventus leads with 36 titles. The victory also earns Inter Milan an additional star on their uniform, signifying their 20th win. In this tradition, a yellow star is added to the club emblem for every 10 wins in Serie A.



After the victory, Inter Milan director Simone Inzaghi expressed his joy: "Today is a truly wonderful and unforgettable day.” Inzaghi, who took charge of Inter Milan in June 2021, secured his first league title after winning the Italian Football Association Cup twice and the Italian Super Cup three times. He is the younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi, the leading striker of the Italian national soccer team.



