Trump pays $145,000 per day for legal fees. April. 23, 2024 07:47. by 워싱턴=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

It was reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump has been spending 145,000 dollars per day on average for legal fees since last year with regard to a criminal trial about his hush money for sexual abuse cases, which began on April 15. As a result, his political fund is running out, and he spent only one-eighth on his presidential campaign last month compared to President Joe Biden.



The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that former President Trump spent a total of 66 million dollars on lawyers, etc., since last year, equaling 145,000 dollars per day on average. According to the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, Save America, which is Trump’s political actions committee in charge of legal affairs, spent 3.7 million dollars on lawyers last month. Total legal fees, including other expenses related to the trial, amount to 4.2 million dollars.



As a result, the remaining political fund of Save America is only 6.8 million dollars, which would be exhausted in one and a half months given the daily average legal fees. One of the biggest reasons why the former president pushed Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, which has a significant influence over the Republican Party’s election fundraising and distribution, last month seems to have ensured the supply of funds for his presidential campaign.



The Trump camp is selling merchandise to raise funds, including a 245-dollar necklace signed by former First Lady Melania Trump for Mother’s Day. The camp previously sold a 399-dollar pair of golden sneakers and a 59.99-dollar Bible.



