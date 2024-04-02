Nelly Korda wins her third consecutive LPGA tournament. April. 02, 2024 08:09. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Women's golf world number one Nelly Korda won her third tournament. Korda won the Ford Championship on the Women's Professional Golf (LPGA) Tour by two strokes over Hira Naveed, finishing with a final score of 20-under-par 268 on Monday at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona, the U.S. Starting the final four rounds of the day tied for sixth place, two strokes behind the co-leaders, Korda rallied with seven birdies to secure the tournament victory. With this win, Korda added $337,500 to her earnings, bringing her career winnings to $9.86 million from 131 events.



After winning the LPGA Drive On Championship in late January, Korda skipped three tournaments in Asia before clinching another victory last week at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. It has been eight years since a player won three consecutive LPGA Tour events, a feat last achieved by Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016.



"It's hard mentally to stay 100% the week after a win, but to win three on the trot is a dream," said Korda. "I would say I'm in better shape this year than in 2021.” Korda claimed four titles in 2021 before struggling with left arm thrombosis in 2022 and back pain last year.



