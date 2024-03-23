'Gold badges' are for ex-convicts and people with pro-N. Korea stances. March. 23, 2024 07:57. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

It has been revealed that a record number of nearly 40 political parties will be fielding proportional representation candidates in the upcoming April 10 general elections. This marks the highest number ever recorded, surpassing the 19th (21 parties) and 20th (38 parties) general elections. If all these parties register, it is projected that the ballot paper handed to voters on election day will be 54.1 centimeters long.



There are strong criticisms within the political sphere, pointing out that the two major parties' decision to maintain the semi-linked proportional representation system has led to its exploitation. This has resulted in the proliferation of hastily created 'trick' satellite parties and proportional representation-focused parties, allowing various unverified ex-convicts and unqualified individuals to enter the National Assembly. These criticisms suggest that the very purpose of the proportional representation system, which aimed to protect experts by function and minority political forces, has become meaningless.



According to the National Election Commission's announcement on Friday, by the candidate registration deadline, satellite political parties affiliated with both the People Power Party and the Democratic Party of Korea, including the People's Future Party and the Democratic Alliance, as well as the Fatherland Innovation Party, the Green Justice Party, New Future, and the New Reform Party, have all submitted proportional candidate nominations.



Among the candidates nominated for their respective elected positions, there are individuals with criminal records and various controversial backgrounds. The Democratic Party is under fire for allegedly attempting to depict the Democratic Alliance as a 'quasi-satellite party' aligned with minority opposition parties such as the Progressive Party and civil society groups. This strategy is seen as a means to ensure the entry of candidates with pro-North Korea and anti-American stances into the National Assembly. Notably, the Democratic Alliance has endorsed three candidates recommended by the Progressive Party, who have been allocated ballot numbers 5, 11, and 15. In the previous general election four years ago, the Democratic Party's satellite party, the Citizens' Party of Korea, secured 17 seats in the National Assembly.



"With the elections just a few months away, hastily formed proportional representation parties left insufficient time for proper candidate verification,” said Dr. Yoon Gwang-il, Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Sookmyung Women's University. “By approaching the process solely strategically, they excluded individuals who could have upheld the party's values and the spirit of proportional representation."



