Doosan ranked first in exhibition games for the third time in history. March. 20, 2024 08:00. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Doosan emerged victorious in the professional baseball exhibition game, securing an undefeated record of eight wins and one draw. Despite falling short of a perfect streak, the team enters the regular season, commencing on Saturday, with the distinction of being undefeated in exhibition games for the third time in its history.



In their final exhibition match against Hanwha on Tuesday, Doosan battled to a 7-7 draw. Despite leading 7-4 until the top of the 7th inning, the bullpen conceded three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, resulting in a tie. Amidst this backdrop, optimism abounds within the Doosan camp. Starting catcher Yang Eui-ji, who propelled the team to victory with two home runs against Hanwha on Monday, expressed confidence, stating, “A strong showing in exhibition games eases the tension ahead of the season opener. We just need to maintain our current momentum.”



Manager Lee Seung-yeop echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the team’s strategic approach during exhibition games. “We never pushed for wins during the exhibition matches,” he explained. “Pitchers adhered to a predetermined rotation, while key hitters took limited at-bats per game. This approach has enabled our players to swiftly adapt and prepare for the upcoming season.”



한국어