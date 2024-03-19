N. Korea resumes provocations in 33 days. March. 19, 2024 07:31. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), which are suspected to be KN-25, into the East Sea on Monday. This is the country’s second ballistic missile provocation this year since the launch of a hypersonic solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile in January. The launch of ballistic missiles is in violation of the U.N. Security Council’s resolutions. When it comes to its missile provocation, it has been about one month since the North launched a surface-to-ship cruise missile, Badasuri-6, on February 14.



According to the South Korean military, three SRBMs were launched from Pyongyang to the East Sea between 7:44 a.m. and 8:22 a.m. on Monday. The missiles traveled over 300 kilometers with a peak altitude of 50 kilometers before falling near Alsom island in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. If they had been launched toward the South, they would’ve reached key military bases of South Korea, including the base of the F-35A stealth fighter, a key strategic weapon of South Korea’s kill chain against the North, and Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province where the headquarters of military services are located. Given the flight characteristics and other data, they are believed to be KN-25. The South Korean military first announced that they were launched from Sangwon, North Hwanghae Province, and later corrected to near Pyongyang. The Sangwon missile base and Pyongyang International Airport are about 50 kilometers apart.



The military is monitoring the movements, which indicates further provocations. “North Korea had resumed its ‘provocation mode’ before the April general elections in South Korea after staying quiet during the Freedom Shield combined exercise between South Korea and the U.S.,” said a military source. Some say that the missiles were launched in consideration of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to South Korea. The missiles were launched two hours before the opening of the democracy summit, which was held in Seoul with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the Secretary of State in presence.



The possibility that North Korea was showing off the performance of the missiles with the aim of exporting them to Russia was also raised. The provocation might have been motivated by achieving sales of other KN missiles to Russia, following the North Korean KN-23, whose performance at the battle was proven during the Ukrainian war. “North Korea is expected to raise the level of its provocations by launching additional missiles and military reconnaissance satellites with the key political events coming up next month, including the birthday of Kim Il Sung on April 15 and Korean People's Army Foundation Day on April 26,” said a military source.



