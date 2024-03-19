Digital access to Haeinsa Temple's Tripitaka Koreana coming soon. March. 19, 2024 07:31. by 사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com.

The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) unveiled a momentous plan on Monday, announcing the launch of the "Tripitaka Koreana Digital Database (DB) Building Project" by next year. This grand endeavor seeks to immortalize the Tripitaka Koreana woodblocks, revered as a National Treasure and acknowledged as UNESCO World Memory Heritage, enshrined at Haeinsa Temple in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province.



Crafted during the reign of King Gojong of Goryeo (1213–1259), the Tripitaka Koreana woodblocks were intended to harness Buddha's power to thwart Mongol incursions, featuring Buddhist scriptures meticulously carved into wood. Known collectively as the "Eighty Thousand Tripitaka Koreana," these woodblocks are preserved in the Janggyeong Panjeon, the temple's most ancient edifice.



Presently, while printed scripture versions (Ingyeongbon) exist, derived from ink applied to these woodblocks, only a limited number are accessible within Korea, posing a barrier to public access. Additionally, the texts that reached Japan during the Goryeo era lack completeness in structure and detail. In response, the CHA is set to thoroughly document the woodblocks and assess their preservation condition, aiming to establish an online platform that enables public viewing of the Tripitaka Koreana.



한국어