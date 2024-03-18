‘If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath,’ says Trump. March. 18, 2024 07:52. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”



Former President Donald Trump (photo), the U.S. Republican presidential candidate, made a characteristically assertive statement by proposing a "100% tariff" on foreign cars. President Joe Biden's election campaign expressed concerns, labeling it as a threat of political violence and questioned if he wanted to risk destabilizing events similar to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.



On Saturday, during a speech endorsing businessman Bernie Moreno's candidacy for the Ohio Senate, former President Trump remarked, "If you’re listening, President Xi - and you and I are friends - but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now…you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”



The statement in question continued afterward. “Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole - that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. But they’re not going to sell those cars,” he said. CNN reported that Trump delivered an impromptu speech due to strong winds interfering with his ability to read the teleprompter effectively.



The Biden campaign swiftly responded, with spokesperson James Singer criticizing the statement. Singer remarked that Trump supporters incited widespread violence in response to the outcome of the 2021 presidential election and that he wants another January 6. In retaliation, the Trump campaign asserted that Biden's policies were precipitating an 'economic catastrophe' for the automotive industry and its workforce.



Politico, a U.S. political media outlet, remarked, "It was unclear what the former president meant exactly. The Biden-Trump rematch is set to be an ugly race, in which both candidates will elevate the Capitol attack.”



