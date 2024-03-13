A Korean missionary arrested in Russia on espionage charge. March. 13, 2024 07:51. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

In early 2024, Russian authorities arrested a South Korean national, known by the surname Baek, on charges of espionage, as disclosed by several South Korean government sources. Baek, a missionary based in Vladivostok in Yeonhaeju, Russia, was reported to have been actively involved in the rescue efforts of North Korean defectors in the region. His arrest came concurrently with the apprehension of his wife and a local businessman, who have since been released. The South Korean government has learned that North Korea urged Russia to tighten enforcement against North Korean defectors in the area.



Baek, a former Christian missionary in China, arrived in Russia in 2020 by land and became affiliated with the Vladivostok branch of a South Korea-based private foundation. In Russia, Baek provided essential supplies, including medicine and clothing, to North Korean lumberjacks in the region. A source from the South Korean government revealed that Baek conducted missionary activities targeting North Korean defectors and carried out rescue operations. It was known that Baek established a travel agency in Yeonhaeju in 2020, although it remains unclear whether he actually operated the business.



On Tuesday, Russian state media TASS reported that Baek, presenting himself as a writer, allegedly gained access to confidential Russian information. Despite Russia’s espionage claims, there is speculation that the real motive behind his arrest might be linked to his support for North Korean defectors. In the past year, Russia has increased surveillance on South Korean organizations aiding North Korean defectors and refugee brokers. The growing closeness in North Korea-Russia relations prompted North Korea to request stricter enforcement against North Korean defectors from Russian authorities early this year.



The South Korean government received information about Baek’s arrest from Russia’s Federal Security Service last month in writing and has been providing consular support from the official residence.



