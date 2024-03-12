Hwang Sun-hong selects Lee Kang-in for national team. March. 12, 2024 07:32. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Lee Kang-in, who faced criticism last month for a physical altercation with team captain Son Heung-min during the Asian Cup, has been selected again for the national football team. Joo Min-kyu, who has been crowned the top scorer in the K League 1 twice, has earned the national team badge for the first time at the age of 34.



On Monday, Hwang Sun-hong, acting head coach of the national football team, announced the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Asian second-round qualifiers against Thailand, which includes Lee. The roster includes 23 players, with team captain Son Heung-min.



Coach Hwang addressed the controversial selection of Lee upfront, acknowledging the negative public sentiment. “I have communicated directly with both players (Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in). Kang-in wants to apologize to the football fans and his teammates,” Hwang said. “Son also believes that embracing Lee Kang-in is the right course of action, which influenced my decision to select him."



