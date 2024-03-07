Korea University student donates 100 million won to his school. March. 07, 2024 07:53. by 김수현기자 newsoo@donga.com.

Park Jun-bae, a senior at Korea University, became the most generous contributor as a student by donating 100 million won he earned from investments and an internship program.



Korea University presented him with a donation certificate in a ceremony held at the school’s main building in Seongbuk District, Seoul, on Wednesday to commemorate his donation to a construction project on facilities for liberal arts students. “I have learned a lot and grown significantly while studying here. I wished to leave a meaningful mark before finishing my studies,” said Park, who entered the school in 2018. “I hope to see young students after me realize their dreams studying in a new liberal arts building that will be built.”



While studying economics, he garnered returns on investment and collected his salary for charity purposes. During military service, he became a self-taught investor who studied financial investments, including stocks. Discharged from the military, he joined the Real Investment Society of Korea University and served as the club’s vice president. He currently works as an intern while continuing his studies.



“I, not only as the president but also as a member of the Korea University community, have found it inspirational and thought-provoking to see how this undergraduate student makes generous charity contributions,” Korea University President Kim Dong-won said, expressing his gratitude toward Park. “Korea University will provide a pleasant learning environment to current students and their juniors and help them grow to be great leaders.”



한국어