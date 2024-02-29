Freddie Mercury’s London home sells for 50 billion won. February. 29, 2024 07:46. by 김보라기자 purple@donga.com.

Legendary rock band Queen's vocalist Freddie Mercury's house, "Garden Lodge,” was put up for sale. This two-story mansion is located in Kensington, an affluent neighborhood in western London.



It was home to Mercury for 11 years until he died in 1991, wrote British daily newspaper The Times and other news agencies on Tuesday (local time), adding that the house was put on the market by real estate consulting firm Knight Frank for 30 million pounds (about 50 billion won).



Built in 1907, this lodge was called a “country house in central London” by the rock star. It is famous for the sitting room that once had the grand piano that was used to write “Bohemian Rhapsody” and an oriental garden inspired by Japanese style. Upon buying it in 1980, he hired interior designer Robin Moore Ede to renovate the house for 10 years.



As he died in 1991, the property was inherited by his close friend and ex-girlfriend, Mary Austin, who lived in the house for 30 years afterward. She told The Bloomberg that the house is only hers on paper but has always been his property, adding that she is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.



