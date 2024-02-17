All crew members rescued from flooded cargo ship in Jeju. February. 17, 2024 07:36. by Jae-Young Im jy788@donga.com.

A cargo ship encountered a flooding incident off the coast of Seogwipo, Jeju Island. Fortunately, due to the swift response of the Coast Guard, all 11 crew members were safely rescued. Due to strong winds and waves, helicopters and lifeboats were deemed unsuitable for rescue operations. Nonetheless, the team courageously approached the distressed cargo ship, executing the rescue mission without any loss of life.



At approximately 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, the 1,959-ton cargo ship Geumyang 6 reported a flooding emergency and requested rescue while situated 61 kilometers southwest of Seogwipo Port, Jeju Island. On board the vessel were two Korean nationals, six sailors from Myanmar, and three from Indonesia. In response, the Coast Guard promptly deployed three ships, including the 5,000-ton patrol ship 5002 and a helicopter to the accident site.



The helicopter first reached the scene at approximately 11:32 p.m., encountering strong winds blowing at 20 to 22 meters per second, which hindered its approach to the stranded crew. The lifeboat installed on the Geumyang 6 was also unusable, with wave heights measuring between four and six meters. In response, President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a directive, saying, "Mobilize all available manpower and equipment for the rescue of the sailors."



The crew of ship 5002 arrived at the scene around 11:52 p.m. and established communication with the captain of the Geumyang 6 while maneuvering two boats closer to the distressed vessel. All 11 crew members were rescued after connecting a ladder rope at around 1:29 a.m.



As per the Coast Guard's report, all crew members are in good health and are currently recuperating comfortably at a lodging facility in Seogwipo. The Coast Guard intends to investigate the cause of the accident based on a statement from a relevant person that the vessel tilted following impact from a large wave, accompanied by a crunching sound.



