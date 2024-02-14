‘Pay It Forward’ system to be introduced in Korean cinema. February. 14, 2024 07:53. .

A novel model called "Pay It Forward," where people watch movies for free with money donated by others, is garnering attention in South Korea. The first film to adopt this model, "Sound of Freedom," which depicts the true story of child trafficking, is set to premiere on Feb. 21. The second round of the pre-release screenings has over 90% seat occupancy, indicating a positive response.



"Sound of Freedom," portraying the story of Jim Caviezel's character, a Homeland Security agent tracking down child sex trafficking rings, saw remarkable success since its release in North America in July last year, achieving a profit of 1,700% compared to its production cost.



Central to its success is the "Pay It Forward" system. People who resonate with the movie's theme can donate through a platform, and the accumulated donations are used to provide free movie tickets for anyone interested. It creates a cyclical structure where viewing and donations follow one another, fostering a shared awareness of the issue through impactful storytelling.



According to the Korean Film Council, the total number of moviegoers in theaters last year was 125.14 million, accounting for 56.6% of the average annual audience before the pandemic years (220.98 million). "New systems like 'Pay It Forward' are open to all moviegoers with a desire to visit theaters," said NEW, the distributor. "We hope this initiative will lead to a more virtuous cycle where more audiences can watch movies."



한국어