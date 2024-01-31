Pres. Yoon vetoes the Special Act on Itaewon Disaster. January. 31, 2024 07:32. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed the Special Act on Itaewon Disaster, a legislation aimed at probing the causes of the tragic incident in Itaewon and implementing preventive measures while safeguarding the rights of the victims. The veto came 21 days after the bill gained approval in the National Assembly’s plenary session, marking the president’s fifth veto and ranking ninth in the number of bills opposed during his tenure. Although the government proposed to establish a permanent monument facility in memory of the victims, the initiative met staunch opposition from the families who perceived President Yoon’s veto as a disdainful attempt to stifle their demands. The bereaved families condemned this action as the “most humiliating way to suppress the demands of the aggrieved.”



The veto announcement occurred during a cabinet meeting at the Seoul Government Complex, presided over by Prime Minister Han Deok-soo. Han expressed skepticism about the efficacy of establishing a separate special investigation committee, citing the lack of a clear basis to doubt the findings of the prosecutors' office and the police. The prime minister questioned the practical utility of such a committee for the victims, their families, and the broader Korean populace.



In response to the veto, a family group held a press meeting, lambasting President Yoon, government officials, and lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party for what they deemed an irresponsible and shortsighted decision, labeling it a stain on history. Hong Ihk-pyo, the floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, joined the family group in criticizing the president. He accused the government of proposing superficial measures to support the bereaved families merely to deflect criticism for wielding the veto. Such actions, he contended, were not only insulting to the affected families but also to the entire Korean population.



