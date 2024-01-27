Lee Jae-myung faces off with former associate in court. January. 27, 2024 07:52. blick@donga.com.

During the court trial on the alleged undue involvement of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in the Deajang-dong real estate development, tensions escalated as Lee clashed with Yoo Dong-gyu, the former acting head of Seongnam Urban Development Corporation.



During the Friday hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, as a witness, Yoo disclosed plans to divide the funds he received from Nam Wook - reportedly a pivotal figure in the contentious Daejang-dong real estate development. Yoo intended to distribute the divided funds, amounting to 100 million won each, among the then chief of the Democratic Party's political affairs coordination bureau and the former deputy director of Minjoo Research Institute.



During the proceedings, Lee rebutted Yoo's allegations, asserting that Yoo had borrowed 40 million won from the demolition contractor involved in the development project. Lee claimed that Yoo, possibly under the influence of some leverage held by the contractor, committed to writing to repay 300 million won but ultimately only handed over 150 million won. Lee further explained that this is why Yoo enlisted the help of lawyer Nam to send him 300 million won. In response, Yoo, raising his voice, urged Lee to stop generating conspiracy theories, a tendency he appeared comfortable embracing.



Lee asserted that Yoo accepted a bribe from the contractor in exchange for awarding the demolition job for the project. When faced with the contractor's threat to expose the bribe, Yoo allegedly wrote a promissory note for 300 million won. In a rush to appease the contractor, Yoo reportedly paid back 150 million won, even as the contractor pursued him to his office to apply pressure. Yoo countered by insisting that Lee cease fabricating tales about the contractor, claiming that Lee is also well acquainted with this disreputable individual.



Lee questioned Yoo on the discrepancy of repaying 150 million won when he had borrowed only 40 million won, suggesting the absence of interest implies that the borrowed money was a bribe. Lee asserted he is unfamiliar with the contractor. Yoo defended himself, stating the repayment matter with the contractor was settled in 2012, and his request to Nam for 300 million won in 2013 is unrelated. The heated argument only subsided when the judge panel requested a concise conclusion from both parties.



