Gov't vows to extend 3 GTX lines and add 3 new lines. January. 26, 2024 07:49. firefly@donga.com.

The Korean government is actively advancing the country’s Great Train eXpress (GTX) project, also known as the high-speed commuter rail network, by allocating 134 trillion won to usher in the '30-minute commute era.' The plan involves extending the existing A, B, and C lines to connect with Gangwon and Chungcheong Provinces. A similar train project called "x-TX" is in the works, focusing on investing in metropolitan areas' transportation to alleviate inconveniences. This involves expediting projects to relocate surface-level tracks and roads underground. However, some critics argue that these measures aim to secure votes from Koreans interested in real estate during the general election, as there isn't a concrete plan to budget for the projects that will require massive money.



The three-pronged innovation strategy in transportation was unveiled during a public debate chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province. “The quality of the commute is directly linked to the quality of life,” President Yoon said. “We are committed to reducing disparities in commute times among individuals to enhance the overall quality of life of the Korean people.”



Firstly, GTX Line A will be extended to Pyeongtaek; previously, it only reached Dongtan, Gyeonggi Province. Similarly, GTX Line B will now stretch to Chuncheon in Gangwon Province, whereas before, it terminated at Namyangju Maseok Station. Line C is set to extend to Asan in South Chungcheong Province, replacing its previous plan at Suwon Station in Gyeonggi Province. Moreover, it will expand northwards, reaching not only Deokjeong Station in Yangju but also Dongducheon in Gyeonggi Province. The entire opening of GTX Lines A and B is scheduled for completion by 2028, with Line C following suit by 2030. The groundbreaking ceremony for Line C took place as a side event during Thursday's debate.



Lines D, E, and F are part of a two-step project to take the first step by 2035. Beginning with the Value for Money Test for the commuter rails penetrating Daejeon, Sejong, and North Chungcheong provinces, known as the 'CTX project' in April, each metropolitan area will undergo its own test. The plan also includes adding more train and wide-area bus frequencies to alleviate the ‘hell-like train experiences’ on the Gimpo Gold Line.



Of the total announced spending, 30 trillion won will be allocated from the state budget, while local governments are expected to contribute 13.6 trillion won. The plan also involves 75.2 trillion won in private-sector spending. However, some local governments are expressing concerns about funding the projects, and it remains uncertain whether the private sector will participate in projects with uncertain business potential. “Even GTX lines A and B, which are known to have business potential, struggled to attract capital from the private sector,” said Transportation & Logistics Engineering Professor Kang Gyeong-woo at Hanyang University. “Therefore, the government needs a concrete plan to fund the project.”



