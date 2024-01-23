Speed skaters Lee and Kodaira meet again in six years. January. 23, 2024 08:08. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Korean speed skater Lee Sang-hwa (age 35) and Japanese speed skater Nao Kodaira (age 38) met again at the Gangneung Speed Skating Stadium, where they competed six years ago. The two skaters met on Monday, the first day of the speed skating games of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games, smiled brightly, and hugged each other.



“I felt like I was going to cry when I entered the entrance, meeting Kodaira,” said Lee, who arrived at the stadium first. However, Lee smiled when she saw Kodaira enter the stadium, saying she was glad to meet her again. “I feel like I’ve been transported back to the old days,” smiled Kodaira. The two stayed in contact after retirement, but it was the first time for the two players to meet in person again.



Lee and Kodaira competed for the women's 500-meter speed skating gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics six years ago. Lee, who was striving to win her third consecutive Olympic title, finished at 37:33 seconds, winning a silver medal. When Lee shed tears after the race, Kodaira was the first to approach and hug her. The two athletes skated around the track shoulder-to-shoulder, with Lee holding the Korean flag and Kodaira with the Japanese flag wrapped around her. This scene grew famous, representing the spirit of the PyeongChang Olympics.



The two now support young athletes at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics. Lee Sang-hwa is the co-chairman of the event's organizing committee, while Kodaira serves as a role model athlete for the International Olympic Committee. “It is so rewarding to see young players perform. I hope they can return home with experience that will help them break down barriers around the world,” said Lee. “I wish there had been a Youth Olympics when we were young. I will support the players with Sang-hwa,” said Kodaira.



한국어