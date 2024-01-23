Geopolitical tensions escalate in Red Sea and Suez Canal. January. 23, 2024 08:06. .

Due to the threat from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, an Iranian destroyer has entered the Red Sea, causing heightened alertness in global logistics. In Europe, severe cold weather has set in, impacting the European economy and the Ukrainian front. While the United States economy is experiencing a robust boom, concerns about inflation persist. However, on the global stage, the U.S. is facing humiliation as it exposes the limits of its military power and will.



The duration of America's perceived humiliation is uncertain, and the outcome of the U.S. presidential election does not necessarily offer a clear answer. The response of the United States can vary based on the evolving situation, regardless of promises made during the presidential election. Geopolitical dynamics, global events, and the overall context play significant roles in shaping a nation's actions on the international stage.



As the Houthis' momentum in the Red Sea remains unchecked, a pressing question arises: Why is Egypt seemingly taking no action? Egypt is grappling with substantial financial losses as the number of ships utilizing the Suez Canal diminishes. Egypt's budget is about 87.4 trillion won this year, with approximately 11 trillion won derived from Suez Canal revenue. It is reported that 80% of canal revenue has plummeted due to the Red Sea incident. In a time when the country teeters on the brink of bankruptcy due to severe national debt and substantial interest payments, the Houthis' actions appear to pose a threat to Egypt's financial stability.



In the 1960s, Egypt received support from the Soviet Union, and the United States imposed economic sanctions on Egypt. If Egypt were to intervene now, Russia would be angered. Of course, this is unlikely, but the United States would be grateful and supportive of Egypt.



We are witnessing an inevitable change in the world. Protecting our interests and the right to survive is no longer achievable solely through safeguarding our seas and airspace. The justice of the weak has been disregarded, and even the justice of the strong is subject to ridicule. The desire for a peaceful world persists, yet we find ourselves entering a stage where mere words cannot ensure the preservation of peace.



