N. Korea conducts test launch of nuclear torpedo 'Haeil'. January. 20, 2024 07:48. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

North Korea announced on Friday that it test-fired the nuclear torpedo 'Haeil,' claiming it is an underwater strategic weapon capable of carrying out a surprise attack on South Korean military ports by transporting a nuclear warhead and detonating it underwater. It has been nine months since the announcement of the tsunami test launch in April last year. North Korea asserted that the latest launch was in response to the largest-ever maritime exercise conducted by South Korea, the United States, and Japan in the international waters of Jeju from Monday to Wednesday, involving the mobilization of nine ships, including the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.



On that day, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency issued a statement in the name of a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, stating, "The United States, Japan, and South Korea are engaging in provocative military exercises. This is an act that seriously threatens the safety of our nation."



"As a countermeasure, an important test of the underwater nuclear weapons system 'Haeil-5-23,' under development, was conducted in the waters of the East Sea of Korea." the spokesperson further explained. "Response actions at sea and under the sea to suppress military hostilities by the U.S. and allied navies (South Korea and Japan) will continue."



Haeil, which North Korea claims can create a super-powerful radioactive tsunami and destroy enemy ship groups and major operational ports, was launched three times in March and April last year. During those instances, they were named 'Haeil,' 'Haeil-1,' and 'Haeil-2.' Given that it is now referred to as 'Haeil-5-23,' analysts suggest that the explosion power, diving range, and surprise attack capabilities have been significantly enhanced. There is a threat to strike the U.S. nuclear aircraft carrier with a nuclear torpedo, showcasing greatly improved performance.



