NYT: Celine Song’s ‘Past Lives’ likely to be nominated for Academy Award for Best Picture

The New York Times predicted that “Past Lives,” a movie directed by Korean-Canadian director Celine Song would be a potential nominee for the 96th Academy Award for Best Picture.



In a Thursday article titled “What Will Be Nominated for Oscars Next Week, and What Won’t?”, the New York Times introduced potential nominees for Academy Awards to be announced on Tuesday. For the Academy Award for Best Picture, “Past Lives,” “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan, “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese, and “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig were predicted as nominees. In addition, “The Holdovers” by Alexander Payne and “Poor Things” by Yorgos Lanthimos were named as potential nominees.



“Past Lives” is a story of two childhood sweethearts who reunited in New York 20 years after one of them immigrated. Korean-American actress Greta Lee and Korean actor Yoo Teo starred in the movie. It is Song's first feature film based on her autobiographical story. She is the daughter of film director Song Neung-han, known for his film “No. 3” starring Han Suk-kyu and Choi Min-sik.



The New York Times’ predictions are based on the results of the Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Movie Awards, as well as the nominations by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild of America, and Directors Guild of America. “Past Lives” was nominated for five categories at the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Director – Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture – Drama, but it did not win any. The Academy Awards will announce its nominations on Tuesday and hold an awards ceremony on March 10 based on the voting results.



