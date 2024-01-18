Hulk Hogan rescues a teenage driver from overturned car. January. 18, 2024 07:33. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

Longtime professional wrestling veteran Hulk Hogan rescued a teenage female driver from a car that overturned in an accident.



According to TMZ Sports on Monday, Hulk Hogan spotted a vehicle that overturned on the highway while driving home from a dinner engagement in Tampa Bay, Florida. The driver had attempted to exit the highway, resulting in the car overturning.



“I had to puncture the airbags to get her out, but I didn’t have a knife,” Hogan recounted the incident on X, social media. “Fortunately, I had a student ballpoint pen, which I used to release the airbag.” The driver reportedly sustained only minor injuries.



Hogan, a dominant force in American professional wrestling from the 1980s to the 2000s, has been revered as an “icon” for globalizing the sport. He is also an inductee into the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Despite the passage of time, Hogan maintains the iconic physique and distinctive hairstyle from his prime. He remains actively engaged with his fans on social media.



