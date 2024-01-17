Seoul City to offer passes with unlimited usage of transportation. January. 17, 2024 07:37. chaewani@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Tuesday that the sale of the "Climate Companion Card," an integrated monthly pass allowing unlimited rides on Seoul's subway and city and village buses for around 60,000 won per month, will commence next Tuesday. It can be purchased online as a mobile card or in a physical pass, and users can start using it from the first train on next Saturday. However, it is not yet available for use outside of Seoul.



Unlike transportation passes with limitations, the Climate Companion Card allows unlimited usage. It comes in two options, priced at 62,000 won and 65,000 won, depending on the usage of Seoul’s public bicycle service, Ddareungi.



From next Tuesday, individuals can obtain the Climate Companion Card as a mobile or a physical card. The mobile card targets Android phone users, who can select the Climate Companion Card on the "Mobile T-money" application, charge and use it. IPhone users without mobile transit card functionality will need to use a physical card.



The physical cards can be purchased for 3,000 won in cash at customer safety offices at subway stations on Seoul Metro Line 1 (Seoul Station to Cheongnyangni Station) and Lines 2 to 8, and they can be charged at the existing charging machines installed at subway stations. The physical cards can be bought at convenience stores for Line 9 and at nearby convenience stores for the Sillim and Uisinseol lines. Detailed information on sales and charging locations can be found on the Seoul city website starting Saturday.



