Some 10 high-ranking N. Korean officials defected to S. Korea last year. January. 11, 2024 07:43. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

Around 10 former high-ranking North Korean government officials, including foreign trade representatives and high-ranking diplomats, defected to South Korea last year. The defection can be viewed as a sign of great agitation among the elite in North Korea, which is facing economic difficulties due to strengthened sanctions. Reportedly, North Korean authorities carried out large-scale censorship targeting diplomatic missions abroad at the end of last year in response to this phenomenon.



“None of the defectors came directly from North Korea, such as from Pyongyang; they arrived in South Korea after staying abroad,” said multiple sources from South Korean officials on Wednesday. "This is an unusually high level compared even to the pre-Covid-19. The number of defectors surged in the second half of last year and is expected to increase further this year."



South Korean intelligence authorities view that the defection of high-ranking officials has accelerated due to mounting pressure from the North Korean regime to earn foreign income amid the international community’s sanctions since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. Recent actions to recall overseas missions back to North Korea or to close overseas embassies due to financial difficulties may have impacted their departure.



“The people of the Republic of Korea are our main enemies,” Kim said during an on-site inspection of a key ammunition factory on Monday and Tuesday. “We will not hesitate to mobilize all the means and capabilities at our disposal to completely destroy the Republic of Korea.” This is the first time that Kim described South Korea as the ‘main enemy.’



