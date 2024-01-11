Ruling and opposition parties fail to address urgent public welfare bills. January. 11, 2024 07:43. .

The recent plenary meeting at the provisional session of the National Assembly witnessed the passage of 101 bills, including the Space and Aerospace Agency Act. However, crucial bills tied to public welfare remain conspicuously absent. Notably missing from the plenary session were proposals, such as the two-year deferment of the Serious Accident Punishment Act, targeting businesses facing penalties for employee injuries or deaths, and amendments to the Housing Act aiming to eliminate the obligation for homebuyers to reside in their newly purchased apartments for a specific period. Proposals, including the amendment of the Distribution Industry Development Act, allowing supermarkets to make early morning deliveries, and changes to the Medical Act concerning telemedicine and remote treatment, are still awaiting consideration.



The Serious Accident Punishment Act is set to impact small businesses with fewer than 50 employees from Jan. 27 onwards. Simultaneously, homeowners in the Seoul metropolitan area, subject to a two-year mandatory residence requirement, face a looming deadline. Over 830,000 small businesses warn that the punitive measures may lead to closures and mass layoffs. In the Seoul metropolitan area, 72 apartment complexes, comprising 47,474 houses, are subject to the residency requirement. Homebuyers who planned to settle their apartment balances with lump-sum deposits from tenants now find themselves in a precarious situation.



Despite the impending chaos, the ruling and opposition parties seem dismissive of the urgent public concerns surrounding potential legislative failures. This is a stark contrast to their pre-election promise to prioritize public welfare. While they attempted to bridge differences through the 2+2 cooperative mechanism, the provisional session concluded amidst political disputes. The ruling party’s call for a re-ballot on special prosecutorial bills related to the First Lady and the Daejangdong scandal faced the opposition party’s objections, while the opposition party unilaterally submitted the Special Act on the Itaewon stomping accident. Whether they will find a breakthrough in Monday's upcoming session remains uncertain.



Political disputes persist with only 90 days until the general elections, with both parties shifting blame. The government’s lack of preparation for law implementation and the ruling party’s failure to persuade the opposition add to the challenges. The opposition, holding a majority, has not shown cooperative attitudes, maintaining obstinacy. The ruling and opposition parties must engage in dialogue and cooperation for public welfare; neglecting this responsibility risks judgment through resentful votes from the people.



