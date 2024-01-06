Team Korea gears up for AFC Asian Cup. January. 06, 2024 07:46. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Korea's national men's soccer team will undergo its final 'mock test' in preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup tournaments.



Team Korea will go head-to-head with Iraq, a surprising competitor from the Middle East, at 10 p.m. on Saturday at NYU Abu Dhabi Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. This warm-up match holds significant importance for Korea as it aspires to secure the Asian Cup championship in 64 years. Since the 1990s, Korea faced setbacks in qualifying for the Asian Cup, falling short four out of seven times due to defeats by teams from the Middle East.



In the most recent 2019 AFC Asian Cup, Team Korea suffered a 0-1 loss to Qatar in the quarterfinals. In the upcoming tournament, Korea is set to encounter Bahrain on January 15 and Jordan on January 20 in its first and second matches, respectively, in Group E.



During the warm-up match, Team Korea must adapt to the playing tactics of Middle Eastern teams, characterized by tight defense followed by quick counterattacks, as well as the scorching weather of the region. Objectively, in terms of evaluation, Korea ranked 23rd on the FIFA ranking, outperforming Iraq, which stands at 63rd. Match history also indicates that Korea holds the upper hand with a record of eight wins, 12 draws, and two defeats. Players such as Mohanad Ali (Al-Shorta) and Aymen Hussein (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya) should warrant close observation, having scored the most goals in A matches with 18 and 17, respectively.



Under Jürgen Klinsmann's leadership, Team Korea is now fully united as a 26-member squad, with Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain) joining on Friday, following Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton), and Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich). Klinsmann is determined to pursue the championship, capitalizing on the team's current momentum. Korea's national men's soccer team has achieved a remarkable five-game winning streak in recent A matches, beginning with the victory against Saudi Arabia (1-0) on September 13, 2023. Currently, the team is exhibiting a well-balanced playstyle, scoring 19 goals without conceding any.



Following the warm-up match, Team Korea team will leaver for Qatar on Wednesday, engaging in adjustment training sessions in preparation. The 2023 AFC Asian Cup commences on next Saturday with the opening match between host Qatar and Lebanon from Group A.



