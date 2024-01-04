Addressing political hate speech is imperative. January. 04, 2024 07:58. .

Tensions have escalated in the aftermath of the attack on Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, with extremist supporters spreading unfounded rumors about the incident and Mr. Lee’s health. Certain far-right YouTube channels have played a role in disseminating baseless information, while online communities supporting Mr. Lee have been marred by inflammatory posts targeting figures such as Han Dong-hoon, PPP emergency committee leader, and Lee Nak-yeon, former Democratic Party chairman. Some politicians have publicly attributed the responsibility for the terror to opposing parties.



While investigations are ongoing, it is indisputable that the attack is rooted in a political landscape fueled by animosity. For some time, certain politicians have engaged in hateful speech against their rivals, leveraging divisive partisanship to garner extreme support, thus fostering unhealthy symbiotic relationships. This trend is not confined to one party and has become entrenched in our lives over the past decade, largely due to the pervasive influence of social media in politics.



Political discourse, including morning leadership meetings, TV and radio appearances, public speeches, and social media activities, is often saturated with inflammatory language. This goes beyond impulsive remarks, extending to prepared speeches and social media posts. Few have offered apologies for their language. This environment has created conditions ripe for individuals with distorted political views to resort to violent acts against politicians. National Assembly lawmakers must refrain from using offensive language that deteriorates relationships and impedes cooperative governance.



The use of debasing political language not only muddles sound judgment but also induces an insatiable quest for stronger stimuli among those deeply entrenched in politics, as evidenced by recent events. While unilateral and extreme social media content deserves scrutiny, the root of the problem lies in the habitual conduct of politicians.



Leadership from both ruling and opposition parties must declare a commitment to cease using vulgar and disgraceful speech. This pledge should be framed as a promise for party innovation, leaving the people to assess their efforts. Politicians must renounce aggression in favor of democratic prowess. National Assembly lawmakers must uphold their duty while exercising the freedom of expression‎ granted to them. Politicians should take proactive measures before voters pass judgment. Only through such concerted efforts can our political landscape be cleansed of irrational terror and restored to a state of civility.



