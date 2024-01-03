Taylor Swift tops Billboard Solo for a maximum of 68 weeks. January. 03, 2024 08:06. asap@donga.com.

American pop star Taylor Swift has surpassed the 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley, becoming the solo artist with the longest-running top spot on the Billboard album chart.



According to Billboard on Monday (local time), Taylor Swift's album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' claimed the top spot on Saturday on the 'Billboard 200,' the main album chart. With this achievement, her 13 released albums have collectively led the charts for 68 weeks.



The previous record was held by Elvis Presley, with a total of 10 albums that held No. 1 for 67 weeks. When considering groups, the iconic British band The Beatles claimed the top spot for 132 weeks with 19 albums, securing the first position overall. Taylor Swift now holds the second position overall with her 13 albums, having led the charts for 68 weeks.



Swift has achieved the remarkable feat of having all her studio albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after their respective releases. This streak commenced with her second album in 2008 when she was 19, while her latest release, the 10th album 'Midnights' launched in 2022, maintained its top position for six consecutive weeks. Swift's debut album, released at the age of 17, peaked at No. 5. '1989 (Taylor’s Version),' which has ranked No. 1 since its release last October, is a re-recording of her fifth album's 16 songs with the addition of five new songs.



