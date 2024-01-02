President Yoon vows to dispel vested interest cartels. January. 02, 2024 07:59. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

"We will break down cartels based on interests and ideologies. Reform cannot be achieved without fighting against corrupt cartels," said President Yoon Suk Yeol in his New Year's address on Monday. President Yoon’s mention of vested interest cartels on the first day of his third-year term and 100 days away from the general election in April, a topic that he had refrained from raising since his party’s defeat in the Gangseo-gu District Office by-election in Seoul in October last year, is viewed as challenge to the opposition party’s mainstream group known as ’86 leaders, referring to those born in the 1960s, attended university in the 1980s and known as political activists. President Yoon’s words were echoed by Chairman Han Dong-hoon of the People Power Party’s Emergency Response Committee, who directly aimed at the 86 leaders, calling them a “real cartel of the country.” Such actions are viewed as the People Power Party’s attack against the opposition party’s condemnation of the government.



“Since inception, the government has consistently fought against corruption and illegality, such as interest cartels, illegal use of government subsidies and monopolies in certain industries,” said President Yoon in his New Year’s address that was broadcast live. “We will continue to promote further freedom of the people, provide better welfare, and promote and create a fair society,” the president said. He also stressed the importance of providing fair opportunities to all.



There are some views within the ruling party that given that former President Moon Jae-in administration’s emphasis on ‘draining the swamp,’ worsened national division, the emphasis on ‘cartels based on interests and ideology’ may not help win support from moderates. “It is a declaration of instigating national conflict and political strife between the political parties throughout the new year. If a cartel of interest exists, it is no other than President Yoon and his followers who are oppressing the opposition party and the media colluding with prosecutors, the pro-Yoon Suk Yeol cartel,” said Choi Min-seok, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Korea.



