After 12 years of infertility, first baby of 2024 arrives

January. 02, 2024 08:00.

"Finally, after 12 years of marriage, we welcomed our first child.” In the Year of the Dragon, Korea's 'first baby' let out a loud cry, leaving mother, Lim Ah-yeon (38), and her husband, Lee Joo-hong (44), overwhelmed with emotion.



At midnight on January 1, 2024, a healthy baby boy weighing 3.15 kilograms was born at CHA University Gangnam Medical Center in Seoul. He is the couple's first child, Ahong, conceived through in vitro fertilization. His fetal nickname, Ahong, was created by combining the first letters of the parents' names.



The couple, who married in June 2012, conceived last year after years of infertility. "We were fortunate to have a child in our first IVF session, and we are overjoyed to have safely given birth," Ms. Lee told reporters shortly after Ahong's birth. "I sincerely extend a message of support to many infertile couples in Korea," added Ms. Lim.



