Late Joseon's Temple Daejeokgwangjeon to be designated as treasure. December. 30, 2023

On Friday, the Cultural Heritage Administration declared the designation of 'Sutasa Temple Daejeokgwangjeon' in Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province as a treasure. This temple preserves the architectural style of the late Joseon Dynasty.



Sutasa Temple traces its origins back to Ilwolsa Temple, established by Wonhyo (617-686) on Ujeoksan Mountain in 708, during the reign of King Seongdeok of Silla. In 1569, the temple underwent relocation to its current site on Mt. Gongjak and was renamed 'Sutasa Temple.' During the Japanese invasions of Korea, the temple suffered extensive destruction. However, it was reconstructed by Gongjam in 1636. The Daejeokgwangjeon Hall at Sutasa Temple serves as a shrine dedicated to Vairocana Buddha, the enlightening Buddha who radiates light and guides all living beings. This hall is characterized by its multi-eaves and gable-roof structure, featuring three rafters on the front and three on the sides, as well as buoyeon, square and short rafters.



